Dayton firm wins chance to compete in $1 billion Wright-Patt contract

The old Lotz paper building at 607 E. Third St., renamed the Avant-Garde, is the home of Tangram Flex. CONTRIBUTED

The old Lotz paper building at 607 E. Third St., renamed the Avant-Garde, is the home of Tangram Flex. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By , Staff
18 minutes ago

A Dayton defense contactor has won a chance to compete for future software work in an Air Force contract that has a nearly $1 billion ceiling, according to the Department of Defense.

Dayton’s Tangram Flex Inc. is listed among 20 companies awarded an opportunity to compete in a Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract that has a $950 million ceiling, work associated with the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of software and algorithm development, the DOD said.

Work will be performed in locations to be determined by contract orders and is expected to be completed by May 28, 2025, the DOD said.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is headquartered at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

A spin-off from Galois Inc., Tangram Flex says it “modernizes systems engineering with incredibly flexible and precise integration of components for re-use across cyber-physical systems,” working for DARPA, the Air Force, Navy, the intelligence community and NASA.

