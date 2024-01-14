Dayton Foodbank closes events Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme cold

By
1 hour ago
The Mobile Farmer’s Markets on Tuesday and the drive-thru food distribution planned for Wednesday have been canceled by The Foodbank, Inc. due to extreme temperatures this week.

The Foodbank, located at 56 Armor Place in Dayton, said it made the decision “in consideration of the safety of our customers, volunteers and team.”

Foodbank officials said anyone in need of immediate food assistance can call the Foodbank hotline at 937-238-5132, or reach out on social media channels via @thefoodbankinc.

At noon Sunday, the National Weather Service listed the temperature in the Dayton area at 4 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-17. The current wind chill advisory lasts at least through Monday afternoon.

ExploreSt. Vincent de Paul shelters in Dayton open to all in need during deep freeze

Below normal temperatures are expected all week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the teens, and wind chills will dip below zero at times on both days.

More assistance and information about The Foodbank can be found at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/needfood.

ExploreWind Chill Advisory in effect today; subzero wind chills continue
About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

