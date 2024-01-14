Dayton Foodbank closes events Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme cold

Foodbank officials said anyone in need of immediate food assistance can call the Foodbank hotline at 937-238-5132, or reach out on social media channels via @thefoodbankinc.

At noon Sunday, the National Weather Service listed the temperature in the Dayton area at 4 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-17. The current wind chill advisory lasts at least through Monday afternoon.

Below normal temperatures are expected all week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the teens, and wind chills will dip below zero at times on both days.

More assistance and information about The Foodbank can be found at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/needfood.