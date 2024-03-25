Dayton Foundation surpasses $1.12B in assets

Since the Foundation’s inception in 1921 more than $1.37 billion has been awarded to charities.

“We’re so proud to serve the charitable giving needs of Greater Daytonians. Giving of this level is a testament to the trust our community holds for the Dayton Foundation, and we’re honored to carry out their hopes and dreams through charitable gifts to the nonprofit organizations and causes most important to them,” said Dayton Foundation Governing Board Chair David Miller.

The establishment of new donor funds, including Charitable Checking Accounts, the foundation’s free donor-advised fund option, as well as new contributions to existing funds, played a major role in getting the Foundation to where it is today, according to according to President Mike Parks.

During its last fiscal year, the Dayton Foundation received nearly $77 million in new gifts and added 260 current and deferred funds, bringing the total number of funds under management to a record 4,145.

“This milestone in the number of funds opened and grant dollars awarded is thanks to the many caring individuals and families who are committed to making Greater Dayton better and stronger for all of its citizens,” Parks said.

The Dayton Foundation has witnessed significant growth in the last decade, with assets under management rising from $416 million in 2013 to $1.12 billion at the close of calendar year 2023.

The foundation is the oldest and largest community in the Dayton region.