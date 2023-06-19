Dayton helps NPower launch zero-tuition tech fundamentals program

Dayton is helping a nonprofit launch a new “tech fundamentals” training program in the city that offers free classes to underserved community members, including young adults and veterans.

NPower will offer part-time, 16-week courses in Dayton that seek to give students “pathways to prosperity” through tech education, said Ericka Harney, fundraising consultant with the nonprofit.

Dayton City Commission has approved giving $300,000 to NPower to help the organization open a local hub for tech-focused workforce training and job placement.

The project is expected to cost about $1.5 million in its first 18 months of operation, but the goal is to make it a permanent training program in the city.

NPower gives students free training in high-demand tech skills so they can obtain good-paying jobs in the tech field, Harney said.

The program has an 80% graduation rate, and the overwhelming majority of graduates find full-time employment or enroll in higher education programs to pursue credentials and degrees, she said.

Graduates on average see a 361% increase in their income after finishing the program, Harney said.

In addition to charging no tuition, the program also provides students with social supports, such as utility bill or transportation financial assistance, she said.

The Dayton program is expected to launch in October, beginning with about 15 to 25 students.

The program is expected to have 25 to 50 students in both the spring and fall semesters next year.

NPower’s classes are held online, but students meet in person about twice a week to work on professional development, going over things like resume writing and interview skills. Students are provided laptops to take the courses.

NPower is still searching for a site for a physical hub, either in downtown or West Dayton or possibly in both places. NPower has training programs in seven states.

NPower tries to place students in internships or apprenticeships while they take classes so they get paid, apply the skills they are learning and develop relationships and receive mentorship.

NPower will work to raise $1.5 million locally in the next year and a half from charitable and community groups, nonprofits, employers and other organizations, Harney said.

The NPower program will seek to raise at least $1 million annually to fund the Dayton program. NPower will work with local schools, colleges and community groups to identify students to join the program.

Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said the NPower program is perfectly aligns with local efforts to help residents of all ages find good jobs.

“This fits right in, just like a puzzle piece,” he said.

The $300,000 the city is contributing to the project comes from its $138 million in federal COVID relief funding.

NPower will start with a tech fundamentals program, but the nonprofit may expand to other programs it offers, like one that trains students in cyber security.