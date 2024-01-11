Dayton house fire spreads next door amid windy conditions

The fire was reported around 6:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Fourth Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Responding Dayton Fire Department crews encountered heavy fire throughout a two-story house that was spreading, according to a social media post.

The house where the fire originated collapsed, but it is not clear whether it was a vacant property nor how the fire started. No injuries were reported, dispatch said.

Wednesday was windy in Dayton, with peak wind gusts at times between 35 and 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

