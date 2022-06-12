dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton jazz fest today canceled due to incoming storms

ajc.com

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Dayton Jazz Festival scheduled for this afternoon has been cancelled because of expected bad weather.

The free festival was supposed to return today to the Levitt Pavilion Dayton from 1 to 8 p.m.

The festival was going to kick off the city’s Summer Music Series.

The series will next have the Blues Festival on July 24, the Funk Festival on Aug. 14 and the Reggae Festival on Sept. 4.

All of the festivals are free and will be held at the Levitt Pavilion.

The Dayton Jazz Festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Other News
1
Wright-Patt’s AFMC wants your game-changing ideas
2
Baby Boomers driven to retirement by COVID-19 return to work amid labor...
3
13 Warren County projects to receive state capital budget grants
4
What have your neighbors’ homes sold for recently?
5
BMW updates looks of X4 M Competition

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top