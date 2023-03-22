Dayton leaders hiring mediators to reduce fights, conflict on dais

This was underscored by a recent and ongoing dispute over the process the commission is using to search for a new director of the commission office.

“We talk about wanting to work as a team, but what’s clear is that we work 3 to 2, and I think if we’re just honest about that and not go through the façade of saying we work as a team a lot of the conflict would wash away,” said Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild.

The city commission this week approved two professional services agreements with mediation consultants from Maryland worth a combined $30,000.

The goal is to improve communication, trust and working relationships between the commission members, the professional services agreements state.

The consultants will meet with commission members and the city manager individually and then will recommend mediation sessions between people who have conflicts that impact the functioning of the commission, says a proposal for services.

Mediation sessions will involve no more than two members at a time, though the mediators may recommend additional mediation and group facilitation sessions.

The Dayton City Commission regularly splits its votes 3 to 2, with Mayor Mims and Commissioners Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw in the majority.

Commissioners Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss regularly cast dissenting votes and publicly disagree with their three other colleagues.

The two groups have had contentious disagreements about the budget and budget priorities, proposed changes to city commission rules and police surveillance technology.

Some community members recommended the commission seek mediation services during a fight over the 2023 budget.

Commissioner Fairchild said he has “muted expectations” about mediation.

He said conflict on the commission began long ago and he thinks it stems from efforts to limit how much he and Turner-Sloss can participate in making decisions.

Fairchild said he thinks mediation will be helpful if commission members can be honest with each other.

But disagreements continue to arise, including one discussed this week about the way the commission is searching for someone to replace Torey Hollingworth, who is stepping down as director of the city commission office to accept another job.

Commissioner Turner-Sloss said the commission has not used a transparent or competitive process to search for a new director.

She said the commission has not sought applications from candidates outside the city organization and many city employees were not aware of this job opening.

“We did not cast a wide net,” she said. “We are doing a disservice to residents and we’re doing a disservice to this body in its entirety.”

Shaw said he disagrees with this because he thinks the commission has identified some very good candidates.

Joseph, who was first elected to the commission nearly 20 years ago, said the process the commission has used to look for candidates for the director position has remained mostly constant his entire time in office.

He said it’s critical that the director is familiar with the city organization and has existing connections and relationships.

“Bringing somebody from the outside and having them learn the organization would take a year or two or more and we’d be sort of teaching them before they could help us,” he said,