Dayton arts groups to require vaccination or negative COVID test

Patrons of the arts in Dayton will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in addition to wearing masks.
Dayton Live and its resident companies — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, The Human Race Theatre Company, and Muse Machine — announced the policy Thursday that goes into effect Oct. 1.
Dayton Live owns and operates the Schuster Performing Arts Center, the Victoria Theatre, the Metropolitan Arts Center, home to The Loft Theatre, and the PNC Arts Annex as well as the Arts Garage.
“Our health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance,” said Dayton Live President & CEO Ty Sutton in a release. “Based on continuous audience surveys, we know our audiences want us to put additional safety measures in place. This is where we need to be right now – for the safety of our audiences, staff, volunteers and performers. We’ve been cautious and took a wait-and-see approach before adopting these procedures and requirements. Whether you’re vaccinated or not, regardless of your reasons, we want you to feel welcome to attend any performance in our venues. We simply require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.”
Masks will continue to be required indoors, in accordance with the city of Dayton mask mandate, the release stated.