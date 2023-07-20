Dayton man indicted in rape, strangulation case

A Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling his girlfriend at their home.

Victor Rene Ramirez, 31, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape, strangulation and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Dayton police responded July 10 to Elsmere Avenue after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and child’s father, identified as Ramirez, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

During the assault, the woman said she also was bitten repeatedly on her arm, struck on her leg and that she was choked.

Ramirez was present when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

He remains held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.