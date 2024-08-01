Dayton man indicted on murder charges in deaths of pregnant woman, teen

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responding during the early morning hours of May 22 to the 1400 block of Shaftsbury Road, where they found two people shot to death: 32-year-old Precious Taste — Cunigan’s girlfriend and mother of his children — and 16-year-old Deante Johnson, her acquaintance. Taste’s 3-year-old twins were in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Autopsies revealed that Johnson and Taste both died from multiple gunshots, and that Taste was approximately 14 to 15 weeks pregnant.

Further investigation, including witness statements and surveillance video, found that Cunigan reportedly entered the house by pushing in a window. He fired multiple shots and fled in Taste’s vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

Dayton police asked for the public’s help to find Cunigan. Shortly after the shooting he was in Richmond, Indiana, but the U.S. Marshals Service in June said they believed he could have traveled to Cleveland.

Cunigan ultimately was captured July 23 after the department’s homicide unit and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team tracked him to Cleveland. They asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol to stop the vehicle Cunigan was driving and he was taken into custody. His capture also involved the Cleveland office of the U.S. Marshals Service, Dayton police said.

Cunigan was extradited to Dayton, where he was booked Monday afternoon into the Montgomery County Jail. He is held on $1 million bail.