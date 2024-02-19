BreakingNews
Dayton man killed, 3 taken to hospital in Riverside crash

A Dayton man died following a crash in Riverside Sunday afternoon that also sent three people area hospitals.

The injuries were non-life-threatening according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 3:21 p.m. on Sunday, troopers received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the Harshman Road and state Route 4 intersection.

A preliminary investigation indicated a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by 57-year-old Leonard La Poma was turning onto Harshman Road from the northbound off ramp when the car was hit by a 2023 Hyundai heading southeast on Harshman Road.

La Poma was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The woman driving the Hyundai was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Two juveniles in the Hyundai were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Riverside police and fire crews assisted OSHP at the scene.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

