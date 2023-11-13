Dayton man pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl

A Dayton man faces up to 1½ years in prison for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl over the summer.

Windman Baker, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of gross sexual imposition.

Explore Former childcare worker accused of assaulting toddler

Dayton police responded Aug. 17 to a home on Vancouver Avenue after a woman reported her granddaughter said a family friend inappropriately touched her over her clothes and tried to pull her pants down before she pushed him and ran away, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Baker also will be designated a Tier I sex offender, which will require him to register his address every year for 15 years, according to plea documents.

A sentencing date for Baker, who is not in custody, has not yet been scheduled.