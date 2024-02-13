Dayton man sentenced to 11 years for trafficking meth, fentanyl

He’s accused of selling drugs in the parking lots at area businesses, such as Applebee’s and Kohl’s.

While executing a search warrant at Cantrell’s residence, investigators found hundreds of grams of marijuana hidden in a LEGO box in a child’s room, as well as fentanyl, a stolen firearm and magazine attachment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also reportedly had $8,000 in cash inside a teddy bear.

The fentanyl Cantrell sold was mixed with xylazine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is a sedative not approved for people.

Cantrell was arrested in October 2022 and pleaded guilty in September, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.