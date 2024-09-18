Dayton man thrown from motorcycle during Darke County crash

A Dayton man was injured after a motorcycle hit a ditch, throwing him from the vehicle, during a crash in Darke County Tuesday evening.
Around 6:15 p.m., the 64-year-old man was driving a 2021 Honda Gold Wing west on state Route 571 near Red River West Grove Road in Arcanum.
He failed to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. Additional information on his condition was not available.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash remains under investigation.
