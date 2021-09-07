dayton-daily-news logo
Full year has passed since anyone has seen or heard from legally blind Dayton man

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

It’s a grim anniversary for a missing Dayton man who is legally blind.

It’s now been one year since anyone has heard from Vincent R. Boykin, 42, who was last seen Sept. 6, 2020, walking near Home Depot in Trotwood.

Detectives are still working to find Boykin, who has limited vision and can only see shadows. He also has mental health challenges, police said previously.

Boykin stands 6 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Dayton police detective Sarah Moody at 937-333-7630 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

