Dayton mayor to host neighborhood conversations starting tonight

Good things are happening all across Dayton, but some residents may not be fully aware of the progress and they may not know about future investments that are helping move the city forward, said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr.

To help get the word out, the mayor is hosting a series of neighborhood meetings starting tonight that he says will allow him to provide an update about what’s going on in the city and hear from residents about issues impacting their lives.

“It’s really just another good opportunity to be out in the community and listen to individuals talk about their concerns, both good and bad,” he said.

Mims, who was elected mayor in November 2021, said he held about seven conversations last year across the city during his first year in office.

He plans to host about seven sessions this year, beginning at 6 p.m. tonight at 329 Five Oaks Ave. in the Five Oaks neighborhood.

The city has made so much progress in the last 10 to 20 years, the mayor said, adding that new businesses are opening in the city and more jobs are being created.

He said Dayton’s median income is rising and the city is making key investments using its $138 million in federal rescue funds. The city’s spending plan is called the Dayton Recovery Plan.

Mims said he loves being mayor and the community conversations are a lot of fun and informative.

“It’s always great to get out and see friends and see people throughout the community,” he said. “I’ve been in this community 76 years, and some of (the people) I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Six conversations are expected to take on some Thursday evenings through the end of September, though the locations have yet to be announced.

The sessions are slated to be held on July 13 and 27; Aug. 10 and 29; and Sept. 14 and 28.