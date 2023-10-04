Dayton motorists rejoice! Wayne Avenue (part of it anyway) now being repaved

Dayton will start repaving one bumpy section of Wayne Avenue today that has frustrated motorists who use the heavily traveled thoroughfare.

The city started milling off the old asphalt on Tuesday, and repaving is starting today. The work should be completed by the end of the week, said David Escobar, a city engineer.

The city is paving this small section of Wayne Avenue from Waldo Street (by Esther Price Candies) to Edgar Avenue, which is about 0.4 miles to the south, just past the closed Tank’s Bar and Grill.

The nearly $275,000 project is impacting traffic, with the lanes shifting to avoid the paving work, Escobar said.

“But it will be a moving operation that will be managed by flaggers and cones, so we ask that motorists move over and slow down in these zones,” he said.

Wayne Avenue is heavily used by people from southeast Dayton and Kettering on their way to and from downtown. It has been in deteriorating condition for multiple years, and was made more uneven by excavation for a water line installation a few years ago

Escobar said that stretch of Wayne Avenue has not had major repaving in 22 years, since 2001. He said the city “should be on a 15-20 year cycle for thoroughfares and 25-30 year cycle for residentials.”

The adjacent section of Wayne Avenue, down the hill in front of Kroger, will be rebuilt in 2024 with an anticipated start date of late spring. That construction is a more significant project and likely will last throughout the rest of the year, Escobar said.

The roadway on the Wayne Avenue hill will be widened from Wyoming Street (by Wendy’s and Sunoco) to Waldo Street. The city is spending roughly $2.4 million to widen and repave the roadway and upgrade the curb, sidewalks and lighting.

Many motorists have complained about the road conditions on Wayne Avenue this year, including on social media.

“October 3rd has now been declared the beginning of the end to the madness,” wrote one person in a Facebook post.