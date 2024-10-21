Dayton NAACP announces top winners ahead of Hall of Freedom awards show

Two local community members will be honored Friday at the 73rd Dayton National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Hall of Freedom awards.
Rick L. Poole, founder and owner of Natural Foods Plus and Juice Caboose at 2901 Philadelphia Drive and The Water Store and Energy Clinic at 2823 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton, will be awarded the NAACP president’s award.
The Rev. P.E. Henderson Jr., pastor of Corinthian Baptist Church at 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., will receive the lifetime achievement award.
Eleven other award recipients will be announced during the awards show, scheduled for the evening of Friday, Oct. 25, at the Dayton Convention Center.
In Other News
1
Attempts to de-escalate end with officers shooting, killing armed man...
2
Man charged after contractor shot in the face in Miami Twp
3
School bus safety, teen driver safety both get heavy focus this week
4
Kettering Fairmont HS graduate to compete on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’...
5
Local state senator proposes more oversight of drug addiction, mental...
About the Author