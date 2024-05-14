Dayton officer stuck in car as fleeing suspect crashed released from hospital

The driver was acting nervous and moving items around the car, according to the Dayton Police Department. While one officer was running the driver’s information, the other officer asked the driver to get out of the car, but he reportedly refused.

Police tried to remove the man from the car, but he resisted, a spokesperson for the police department said. While trying to remove the driver, he put the car in drive and accelerated.

One of the officers was partially inside the car and could not get out due to their position. The officer was stuck partially inside the car as it began to drive away.

The vehicle went a short distance before hitting parked vehicles. The other officer ran to the car and tried to open the passenger door, but it was locked.

The driver then put the car in reverse and started to drive away again, according to police. The car stopped briefly and the second officer was able to break the glass on the passenger side window to get inside the car.

The driver started driving away again and crashed into a tree, causing the front airbags to deploy.

He then reportedly got out of the car and ran away. One of the officers used a Taser as the suspect ran into a yard, police said. The suspect got away, but was arrested later after he was found hiding in a yard.

While fleeing, he was reportedly bit by a resident’s dog.

The suspect was transported to the hospital before being booked in the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary felonious assault, kidnapping and possession of drugs charges, as well as several misdemeanors, according to police.

The officer who was stuck in the car was injured and treated at the hospital before being released.

“Unfortunately, this is an example of how quickly situations can escalate and become dangerous for our officers,” read a statement from the police department. “Fortunately, all parties involved in this incident were not more seriously injured.”