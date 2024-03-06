Dayton ombudsman: Helped woman with income tax bill issue

Editor’s note: The Dayton ombudsman’s office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees. Read this in print on Thursdays.

A woman contacted the Ombudsman because she received a collection letter from the Attorney General’s office about her state income tax. She understood from the letter that her income tax had been withheld due to her husband filing unemployment. The husband is now deceased, and he never filed unemployment prior to his death. The Attorney General sent another notice that the man’s application for unemployment was deemed fraudulent. The woman went through the steps to provide requested information to the Attorney General’s office and waited. She received no information about her case so she contacted the Ombudsman Office to assist.