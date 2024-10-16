Dayton police: 18-year-old accidentally shot in face in stable condition

An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after he was accidentally shot in the face over the weekend, according to Dayton police.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Bruce Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. Police arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face, said Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.
He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition as of Wednesday.
An investigation determined a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot the man.
“The 14-year-old is known to bring guns into his friend’s home,” Zecchini said. “The pair were planning on making videos with guns when the 14-year-old shot the 18-year-old.”
The 14-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and booked for felonious assault and his role in a previous aggravated robbery, according to police.
The shooting remains under investigation.
