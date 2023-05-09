Dayton police ask for help finding man missing since January

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 30-year-old man missing since early this year.
Jack Flohre of Dayton was last seen Jan. 15 on Ingram Street, the Dayton Police Department posted Monday on social media.
He is described as a white man with blond hair and blue eyes and tattoos across his finders that spell out “lost soul.”
“Foul play is not suspected at this time, but his well-being is in question,” the post read.
Anyone with information on Flohre’s whereabouts is urged to contact Dayton police detective Jacob Hemmelgarn at 937-333-1152 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
DPD is currently looking for Jack Flohre. Foul play is not suspected at this time, but his well-being is in question.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 8, 2023
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Hemmelgarn (937) 333-1152 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or https://t.co/olOoxdHRd5 pic.twitter.com/1xYgQ9eBRt
About the Author