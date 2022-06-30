Dayton police consider license plate readers; city seeks residents’ input

The devices automatically scan license plates and the plate numbers are compared to information in law enforcement databases, police said.

Police then receive alerts about potential stolen vehicles, warrants out for the registered vehicle owners and other offenses.

But critics say the plate readers are surveillance tools that gather a lot of information and they can be invasive because they can track people’s movements.

Combined Shape Caption Dayton police officer Dan Mamula, the West Patrol Operations Division community engagement officer, and Rick Lombardo, with Flock Safety, at a recent community meeting. Mamula and Lombardo answered questions about Flock's automated license plate readers. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Dayton police officer Dan Mamula, the West Patrol Operations Division community engagement officer, and Rick Lombardo, with Flock Safety, at a recent community meeting. Mamula and Lombardo answered questions about Flock's automated license plate readers. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Some community members have raised concerns that plate readers could infringe on people’s privacy and questioned the technology’s cost and its effectiveness and potential negative impact, like increased interactions between police and residents.

Officials with Flock Safety, a provider of license plater reader cameras, said that as of three weeks ago, the company was working with 18 customers in Montgomery County, including police departments as well as some private customers, such as homeowner’s associations. The cities of Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering and Springboro are among those that have contracted with the company.