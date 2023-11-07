Dayton police investigating man’s death as homicide

Dayton police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man as a homicide.
Matthew Thomas was pronounced dead Nov. 1, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.
Officers were dispatched around 6:45 a.m. to an apartment in the first block of Richmond Avenue on a suspicious circumstances call.
“This incident was later determined to be a homicide,” said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
The Dayton Police Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information related to Thomas’ death is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).
