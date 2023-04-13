BreakingNews
Dayton police, medics respond to Great Miami River
Coroner’s office responds to Great Miami River; Police investigating

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has arrived on the scene at the Great Miami River amid a police investigation Thursday morning.

Dayton police including homicide detectives as well as medics from the Dayton Fire Department responded to the river near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Albany Street earlier this morning.

Initial police scanner traffic indicated crews were called to the river on a report of an open water rescue, however the coroner’s office confirmed the incident was not rescue.

The right lane of South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard is blocked.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

