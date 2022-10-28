Dayton police: No weapons — real or fake — at Hauntfest

Dayton police are reminding people no weapons, including fake ones, are permitted at Hauntfest.
The Halloween block party is slated for Saturday on Fifth Street. The Oregon District Business Association hosts the event to raise money for improvements in the area throughout the year.
The ODBA contracts with Dayton police to provide security, with officers patrolling the surrounding neighborhood and posted at entrance gates as well, said Dayton police Lt. Stephen Clark.
One of the most common issues police see at the event is people who try to bring in fake weapons as part of their costumes.
“We will not allow any real or fake weapons in,” Clark said. “The only weapons will be assigned to the on-duty Dayton police crews that are working the event. Sticks, knives, fake knives, squirt guns — anything that appears to be a weapon — will be confiscated at the gate.”
The event is limited to people age 18 and older. Hauntfest includes live music, DJs, food and beer trucks and street performers. Tickets cost $15 at the gate.
Clark said officers will keep an eye out for people leaving the event and try to make sure everyone has a safe way home.
“Our goal is not to make arrests,” he said. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone gets home safely and enjoys themselves while they’re there.”
Clark added no alcohol can be brought into or out of the event.
For more information on Hauntfest, visit http://www.theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest.
