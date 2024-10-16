Dayton Public bus drivers say pay is still late a year later

She said it’s gotten bad enough that at a meeting of about 50 drivers, there was a vote of no confidence against the transportation management.

“We’re asking drivers, and I’m encouraging them to come to work, because it’s about the students and making sure they get to school,” Winfrey said. “But when you interfere with their hard-earned money, they got things that they have and the economy does not slow down.”

Nathan Griffith, a representative for the Ohio Association of Public School Employees, noted that fixing the issues with bus driver pay could attract more drivers to the district.

“We believe there is a need for stronger, more consistent leadership to guide the department effectively, clear direction and support and support from leadership help ensure that operations run smoothly and that staff can perform their duties efficiently,” Griffith said.

Winfrey said there have also been issues where time hasn’t been input correctly. She said drivers are using a Google form to submit their time to management but also carry their legal papers on the bus which can be used for timecards.

Winfrey said superintendent David Lawrence and business manager Marvin Jones have been meeting with the union to get these problems resolved but there needs to be more work done from transportation management.

Board member Chrisondra Goodwine pushed the treasurer’s office, Human Resources and transportation management to figure out the issue.

“We’re talking about hourly workers, and even if it’s $50 that I’m missing, that’s $50 unaccounted for,” Goodwine said. “I think it’s a little insensitive to keep saying they need to wait two more weeks.”

DPS treasurer Hiwot Abraha said the additional pay is difficult to run, similar to a regular paycheck. If the additional pay is over $100 the team pays it right away, she said.

Department managers said there are processes in place to help make sure people are paid correctly but they are currently working to improve those systems.