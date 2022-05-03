BreakingNews
Dayton Public Schools hiring bus drivers during event on Thursday

Dayton Public Schools had a driver shortage last year. The district spread out its school start times, so they could cover the same schools with fewer drivers. JEREMY P. KELLEY / STAFF

Local News
35 minutes ago

The Dayton Public School District is holding a hiring event for bus drivers on Thursday at the DPS Board Room,136 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bus driver pay starts at $20.39 per hour after training. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license to apply. DPS Bus drivers have holidays and summers off and are guaranteed at least six hours of work a day. Bus drivers are also eligible to earn a free college degree and have many other benefits.

Interested candidates should be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.

For more information about open positions, and to apply online, visit daytonpublic.com/careers.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

