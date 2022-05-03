Dayton Public Schools hiring bus drivers during event on Thursday

Bus driver pay starts at $20.39 per hour after training. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license to apply. DPS Bus drivers have holidays and summers off and are guaranteed at least six hours of work a day. Bus drivers are also eligible to earn a free college degree and have many other benefits.

Interested candidates should be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.