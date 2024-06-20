Dayton Public students can get extra help to complete the FAFSA this summer

Since fewer people filled out the FAFSA this past school year, first-generation college students are particularly at risk because the grants and financial aid that can come from filling out the FAFSA can be what gets them to complete college.

DPS got a $9,000 grant from the Educational Credit Management Corporation, a nonprofit helping students find ways to pay for college, to support FAFSA completion rates. DPS is funding two part-time summer college and career transition counselors in June and July to help students complete the FAFSA.

The counselors will also contact the students who plan to go to college to see if they need support enrolling for fall.

“The award enables us to offer targeted support during a crucial time, and we are committed to helping as many students as possible complete the FAFSA and receive the financial support they need to continue their education,” said DPS superintendent David Lawrence.

The counselors are based at Thurgood Marshall High School and Stivers School for the Arts. To reach out to a counselor, interested students or families should complete the District’s FAFSA Help Google Form, which is available on the district’s website, dps.k12.oh.us. After completing the form, a counselor will reach out to schedule an appointment.

Students or families may call counselors directly: Thurgood Marshall STEM High School: 937-542-6626; Stivers School for the Arts: 937-542-7390.

For Montgomery County students who don’t attend Dayton Public and need help filling out a FAFSA, contact Ashley Overman at the Montgomery County Educational Service Center at calendly.com/ashley-overman or call 937-225-4598.