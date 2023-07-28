Dayton Public tweaking two-teacher model; they say scores dropped in Year 2

Dayton Public Schools will move to a co-teaching model this school year for grades 1-3 after DPS’ third-grade reading scores, which are a factor in the state report card, are anticipated to drop. Two teachers will still be in those classrooms in most cases, but the way the teachers work together in the classroom will change.

Melinda Clark, director of accountability and assessment for DPS, said while final data hasn’t been released, the district expects a significant drop in scores from the 2021-2022 school year, the first school year in which former superintendent Elizabeth Lolli’s double-teaching model was implemented, to the 2022-2023 school year.

David Lawrence, interim superintendent, said the reading scores were projected to be down from the 2021-2022 school year at a Thursday meeting, but DPS officials said the scores haven’t been finalized and they can’t provide the final numbers from the Ohio Department of Education until the fall.

DPS students showed significant improvement on state tests in the first year of the two-teacher model.

In 2021-22, about 38% of DPS third-graders were proficient or better in English, up from 19% the year before, with DPS’ state rank in that category improving by 18 spots, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Also in 2021-22, about 35% of DPS third-graders were proficient or better in math on state tests, up from 17.5% the year before. DPS’ rank on that metric leapfrogged 16 other Ohio school districts from the year before.

It’s unclear how much of the improvement was due to the two-teacher setup, as opposed to other gradual post-COVID changes.

“The double teaching model was expected to have impact with literacy in grades one, two and three with significant growth in Year 2. Last year was Year 2, but our preliminary data does not reflect those expectations,” said Judith Spurlock, Eastmont Elementary principal.

Spurlock said that while some teachers had some success with the double teaching model, overall it was difficult for many teachers.

The double teaching model, which Lolli implemented, has two teachers in the same elementary school classroom teaching different lessons to smaller groups of kids simultaneously.

A co-teaching model still has two teachers in one classroom, but the teachers are working on the same lesson at the same time. The idea has been around since the 1970s and has been extensively researched.

The co-teaching model has several advantages, Spurlock said. It reduces class sizes without the need for additional building space and allows teachers to work closely with another adult instead of being “siloed” in their classrooms. It also allows students not to be distracted by the other side of the room, where a different lesson is being taught.

Leah Williams, who works with gifted education and research at DPS, said the co-teaching model can work more efficiently with special education students.

“There are a lot more needs in the classrooms that would really require them to utilize that co-teaching to meet their needs as well,” Williams said.

Williams said teachers will be given professional development (training) days in the beginning of the year, and the principals and head teachers are already working on implementation. Throughout the year, teachers will be given additional training and support, she said.

The district says the new model should be a relatively easy switch, because there are already two teachers in the classroom. The district is using federal COVID-19 funding to pay for those teachers and has discussed moving the two teachers to Title I funding under the U.S. Department of Education, so they don’t need to ask for additional tax levy money or move other funds around.

But some school board members still seem skeptical of the change. School board President Chrisondra Goodwine and board members Joe Lacey and Jocelyn Rhynard asked multiple questions about the change at a board meeting on Thursday. However, this change is an implementation from the superintendent’s office, not an issue the school board has to vote on.

Lawrence also noted that science and social studies will be taught daily this year in grades one, two and three, separately from math and reading.