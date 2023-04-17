Dayton school board considering one-year extension for current superintendent

Lolli said she agreed to stay on as superintendent in 2021 for two years to finish out the pandemic and said at the time she felt she had completed her part of the bargain.

In January, Lolli said she did not plan to retire but did not say what she planned to do after she left the district.

She did not return multiple requests for comment on Monday.

Her base salary was $205,000 in the 2021-2022 school year, according to her contract. The Dayton school board voted at its Jan. 10 meeting five to one in favor of granting Lolli a retroactive 5% increase to Aug. 1, 2022. Lacey was the sole no vote and board member Gabriella Pickett was not present.

Lolli was first hired as the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in 2016 for the district. She was promoted to interim superintendent after former superintendent Rhonda Corr was ousted in fall 2017, following a teachers’ union meeting where Corr was described as “unkempt” and after she allegedly broke other rules for the district, including receiving death benefits for a domestic partner while legally married to another person, according to a pre-disciplinary hearing notice.

Lolli was named superintendent in March 2018 and was named 2023 Ohio superintendent of the year. Lolli has been in education for 45 years, with 15 years as a superintendent in various districts.