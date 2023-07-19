Dayton second-worst city, Ohio worst state for bad drivers, per insurance group

Everybody knows that Dayton has some bad drivers, but an online insurance marketplace company claims the Gem City has some of the worst drivers in the nation.

QuoteWizard, which is owned by LendingTree, says it analyzed more than six million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest U.S. urban areas and determined Dayton had the second-worst scores for driver quality.

The company said it considered factors including speeding, traffic citations, accidents and intoxicated driving incidents.

Dayton had the second-worst scores for speeding and the third-worst scores for citations. The Gem City ranked 18th in the nation for intoxicated driving and 33rd for crashes.

QuoteWizard said Virginia Beach was the only city with worse drivers.

Three Ohio cities ranked on the lower end of driver quality, and not a single city in the state ranked on the higher end, QuoteWizard said.

Columbus ranked 15th in the nation for worst drivers, and Cleveland ranked 21st, the company said.

Ohio was the worst driving state in the nation in 2022, the company said.