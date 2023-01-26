Dayton superintendent’s raise late because of union contract negotiations

Lolli was named superintendent of the year for 2023, an honor that recognizes high-achieving superintendents in Ohio, in part because of her work using two teachers in DPS grades 1-3 for students. The district used federal COVID-19 funding to pay for it, and the district has found students are catching up to pre-pandemic levels at faster rates than the state average.

Lolli’s contract only specifies the raise is to be mutually agreed upon by the board and the superintendent. Her base salary for the 2021-2022 school year was $205,000.

Last October, the Dayton Teacher’s Association, the districts teacher’s union, negotiated a 3% raise for all DPS employees, which was approved by the board.

Lolli formally announced this month that she was leaving the district after her contract ends with DPS on July 31. She said she plans to move into another job, though she did not say what new job that was. Lolli agreed to stay on as superintendent after her previous contract expired in summer 2021, to guide the district through the pandemic.