Dayton to spend millions on residential road repaving; see list of projects

Dayton repaved about 66 lane miles of roadway in 2021 and 57 in 2020, said Fred Stovall, Dayton’s director of public works.

The city expects to resurface about 93 miles this year, he said.

Last week, the Dayton City Commission approved two contracts worth nearly $5.3 million with John R. Jurgensen Co. for asphalt resurfacing of residential roadways.

Nearly three-fourths of the funding will come from the income tax hike voters approved in 2016.

Caption: A roadway in Old Dayton View before it was repaved.

The remaining money comes from the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

The city later this year plans to award another street repaving contract for thoroughfares and alleys, Stovall said.

Dayton selects what residential streets to repave based largely on their pavement condition index scores.

The scores run from 0 to 100 (worst to best), and neighborhoods with the lowest scores for residential roads include MacFarlane (36.9 score); Santa Clara (38.8); University Row (39.5); Wolf Creek (40.5); and Fairview (40.9).

This year, the city plans to resurface streets in College Hill, Dayton View Triangle, Fairlane, Five Oaks, Grafton Hill, Greenwich Village, Hillcrest, Mount Vernon, North Riverdale, Dayton View, Roosevelt, Westwood and other neighborhoods.

But the city last week also approved a contract with Transmap to reinspect the city’s road network and update the pavement condition index.

The company previously inspected the city’s roadways in 2017 and 2020.

“Our vendor, Transmap Corp, will go out and drive every single lane mile in the city to provide us a comprehensive condition index that will then direct the next few years of paving investment,” Dickstein said.

BELOW IS A LIST OF SOME OF DAYTON’S ROADS THAT WILL BE RESURFACED.

Caption: A list of some of the roads that will be resurfaced as part of Dayton's 2022 residential road repaving plans.

