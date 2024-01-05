Dayton urges residents to seek tax credits, free tax prep

Income-eligible residents can take the credits as ways to boost refunds on their federal tax returns. The tax credits range from $600 for workers with no dependents to $7,430 for some families.

Residents can also get their tax returns completed through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, where volunteers will do federal, state and local taxes for free or reduced cost.

Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims said taking advantage of tax credits and getting a robust tax return is important, especially as families may be coming off high costs around the holidays.

“Programs such as this ... start at a very vital time to increase the quality of life opportunities as far as our citizens are concerned,” Mims said Friday,

Free VITA tax sites are open from Jan. 23 through April 15, including the senior centers in Beavercreek, Fairborn, and Miamisburg, Dayton Children’s Hospital, the Dayton Job Center, St. Paul United Methodist Church, the Trotwood and Northwest branches of the Dayton Metro Library, and the Xenia library.

Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss, who is a former coordinator for the city’s EITC program, said professional tax preparation companies can be incredibly expensive, and can take away from the amount of the tax refund an individual may receive.

“(With) the inflation, the number of things that people are experiencing, we know that this is vital in our community,” she said.

Mims thanked the VITA volunteer tax preparers for their work, “taking time away from yourself with your family, and doing things for free to help members of this community,” he said.

The Earned Income Tax Credit and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, coalition program has been in Dayton for the last 20 years — long championed by former City Commissioner Dean Lovelace — and has generated $11 million back in the pockets of Dayton residents, according to the city.

City leaders also highlighted the upcoming “Super Refund Saturday” event scheduled for Feb. 3, in which Dayton residents get their tax returns done for free or reduced cost by Key Bank, something hundreds of people participated in last year, Turner-Sloss said.

To be eligible for the credits, taxpayers must file a federal income tax return. Filers need a Photo ID, any W-2s or other tax forms, any documented childcare expenses, and direct deposit information in order to file.