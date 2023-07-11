X

Dayton VA director Murdock leaving for New York VA center

By
45 minutes ago

Dayton VA Medical Center Director Mark Murdock has been selected to serve as executive director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center, effective July 30, the Veterans Affairs Department said Tuesday.

Murdock has spent 14 of his 18-year VA career at the Dayton VA, the department said.

He guided the Dayton VA, with a staff of more than 2,700 employees and 40,000 enrolled veterans, through the pandemic, “one of the most unprecedented times in the history of health care and the world,” the VA said.

At the Syracuse VA, he will oversee health care services to more than 50,000 veterans with an operating budget of more than $300 million.

“His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve,” Dr. Joan E. McInerney, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 2 Director, said in a statement.

Dayton VA Associate Director Jennifer DeFrancesco will be the acting medical center director during the search for Murdock’s replacement.

She has been associate director since October 2020 and recently served as acting medical center director of VA Northern Indiana Health Care System from May-September 2022.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

