Dayton VA turns to local medical firm’s technology to fight lung cancer

The Dayton VA Medical Center has turned to a technology from a Miamisbrurg medical device company to detect lung cancer in patients.

Riverain Technologies, a Miamisburg company, said its imaging technology can more quickly and reliably detect the presence of cancer in lungs.

“Finding lung cancer early is vital to improving patient outcomes,” Steve Worrell, chief executive, Riverain Technologies, said in a recent release. “ClearRead CT (computerized tomography) with Clear Visual Intelligence is a unique and proven solution that significantly improves the detection of pulmonary nodules, and we’re thrilled to provide this advanced technology for the care of our veterans in Dayton.”

Pulmonary nodules are small masses or growths in lungs. While they are often harmless, they can be an early sign of cancer. Detecting lung cancer in its earliest stages is the most effective route to treatments that improve survival rates.

Riverain said it was selected to provide ClearRead CT to 22 VA hub locations and 87 spoke sites across the country, as part of the VA’s Lung Precision Oncology Program. ClearRead CT was also recently deployed at the Pittsburgh and Fresno Medical Centers, the business said.

The Dayton VA Medical Center serves more than 40,000 veterans each year and is one of the oldest VAs in the nation.

The company says its technology reduces missed nodules by 29% and reduces nodule search time by 26%.

In late 2021, at the time with 25 employees, Riverain Technologies moved from its previous facility at 3020 S. Tech Blvd. in Springboro to a 8,200-square-foot facility at 3130 S. Tech Blvd., a space that was renovated to meet the company’s needs and prepare for its future growth.

“We just grew our offices to accommodate the growth we are seeing,” Sanmitra Iwanski told the Dayton Daily News at the time. “We anticipate continuing to grow at a rapid rate due to the increased emphasis on lung health and early lung cancer detection. We hope to nearly double the organization size again and significantly grow revenue in 2022.”