Dayton woman accused of selling daughter’s images to men

Credit: City of Dayton

1 hour ago
A Dayton mother is accused of selling images of her teen daughter to men.

The 34-year-old woman was arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for endangering children (sexual matter), when her bail was set at $25,000, court records show.

She is in the Montgomery County Jail and is next due in court Sept. 1.

A teen girl said her mother had been taking images of her and selling them to men because she was a juvenile and they would make more money, according to an affidavit. She said it happened around June 22 in Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News is not identifying the mother to protect her 16-year-old daughter.

“(The woman) was interviewed and denied selling her images, but admitted to selling her own images,” the document stated.

The mother also had messages between her and a man about training her daughter to have sex with him and her, according to the affidavit.

