Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton’s Infinity Labs mourns friend and fellow executive

Infinity Labs' Chief Disruption Officer Jason Klein died Monday. Infinity Labs image
caption arrowCaption
Infinity Labs' Chief Disruption Officer Jason Klein died Monday. Infinity Labs image

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
17 minutes ago
Jason Klein, company’s chief disruption officer, passed away Monday

Leaders and employees of Dayton simulation and analysis innovation firm Infinity Labs is mourning the sudden loss of a friend and colleague, Jason Klein.

“It is with profound sorrow, deep disbelief and sincere regret, that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of our chief disruption officer, Jason Klein,” a post by the company on LinkedIn said Wednesday. “With his wife at his side, Jason passed from this world to a far greater one on Jan. 10, 2022.”

ExploreDayton company lands place in Agility Prime research

Infinity Labs LLC in late 2020 landed a trio of research contracts for work in the Air Force’s exploration of new flying vehicles, a project called “Agility Prime.”

Jason Molnar, Infinity Labs co-founder and chief strategy officer, told the Dayton Daily News in 2020 that with the award of a Phase I contract, the Air Force was giving Infinity Labs an opportunity to tackle research and development in its exploration of vehicles sometimes called “flying cars.”

caption arrowCaption
A message from Infiniti Labs on LinkedIn.

A message from Infiniti Labs on LinkedIn.
caption arrowCaption
A message from Infiniti Labs on LinkedIn.

More recently, in November, the business announced plans for a $25 million “world class R&D and prototyping facility in Dayton,” at 118 E. Fourth St., dubbed the “Power House.”

Infinity Labs had applied for $1.5 million in funding for the project through the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee.

“One of Jason’s key personality traits was his passion for leadership and training especially for those who may lack experience but had a desire to lead. Jason excelled at leadership. He breathed mentorship. He made others better and those that worked for him revered him,” the company said on its recent LinkedIn message.

Calling hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Stubbs-Connor Funeral Home, 185 N. Main St., Waynesville. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In Other News
1
Fairborn man killed in pedestrian strike in Butler Twp.
2
Warehouse facility proposed for Vandalia near Dayton airport
3
Miamisburg’s 2022 filled with business, residential growth
4
Lebanon police getting body, cruiser cameras
5
Plans for new Franklin High School receive limited approval

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top