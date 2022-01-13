Dayton’s Infinity Labs mourns friend and fellow executive

More recently, in November, the business announced plans for a $25 million “world class R&D and prototyping facility in Dayton,” at 118 E. Fourth St., dubbed the “Power House.”

Infinity Labs had applied for $1.5 million in funding for the project through the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee.

“One of Jason’s key personality traits was his passion for leadership and training especially for those who may lack experience but had a desire to lead. Jason excelled at leadership. He breathed mentorship. He made others better and those that worked for him revered him,” the company said on its recent LinkedIn message.

Calling hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Stubbs-Connor Funeral Home, 185 N. Main St., Waynesville. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.