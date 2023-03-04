X
Dayton crews respond to fire at abandoned house

A structure fire occurred at a one-story residential house in Dayton this morning.

Reports of a structure fire came in at 4:35 a.m. on the 40 block of South Westview Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The fire was at an abandoned house, dispatch said. A 911 caller said they saw flames at the house. The incident report indicates that the fire was under control after 5 a.m. and AES shut off the power at the house at one point.

Dayton Police Department and Dayton Fire Department were on scene, dispatch confirmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

