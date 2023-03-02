BreakingNews
Body found in Montgomery County road prompts investigation
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Body found in Montgomery County road prompts investigation

Local News
By
14 minutes ago

An investigation is under way after a body was found in a Montgomery County road early Thursday morning near the edge of Dayton and Harrison Twp.

Around 1:40 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received multiple reports of a body in the road at West Siebenthaler Avenue and Klepinger Road. It was not clear how the body got there or if it was a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle, a dispatcher said.

There was no additional information available on the deceased’s gender or approximate age.

We have reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information. We will update this story as details are released.

In Other News
1
Top Dayton region projects get priority ranking for future funding
2
Testimony: 610 members were separated from the Air Force for vaccine...
3
Prosecutors say Householder hatched bribery scheme at Washington...
4
New spin on birthday meatloaf
5
Man, 96, focuses on blood donation, charity

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top