Body found in Montgomery County road prompts investigation

An investigation is under way after a body was found in a Montgomery County road early Thursday morning near the edge of Dayton and Harrison Twp.
Around 1:40 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received multiple reports of a body in the road at West Siebenthaler Avenue and Klepinger Road. It was not clear how the body got there or if it was a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle, a dispatcher said.
There was no additional information available on the deceased’s gender or approximate age.
We have reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information. We will update this story as details are released.
