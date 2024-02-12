Dead cow with attached towing notice removed from I-675

The bovine fell off a livestock trailer on Friday.

By
15 minutes ago
A dead cow that was sitting near a privacy wall on Interstate 675 near the Greene Town Center all weekend was removed on Monday, according to law enforcement.

The large bovine fell off a trailer traveling on I-675 on Friday, causing traffic delays on I-675 northbound before law enforcement were able to get it off the road.

The cow was badly injured from the fall and had to be euthanized.

The cow remained there all weekend with a towing notice attached, before the owner of the cow removed it around midday Monday, Beavercreek police said.

While it’s not uncommon for farm animals to get stuck or perish on major roadways in Ohio, it’s more common in rural areas than major highways, said ODOT Public Information Officer Kathleen Fuller.

“We’ve dealt with horses, cows...it’s more common on a two-lane route,” she said.

ODOT crews or law enforcement will usually clean up wild animals struck on roads, such as deer, but for domesticated or tagged animals, it’s typical to let the owner of the animal handle it, Fuller said.

