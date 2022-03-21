Deadline nears for rental assistance program

If eligible, households can receive up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent costs. The funding cannot cover any months in which assistance was received through other programs.

To apply, call United Way’s HelpLink at 211 or 937-225-3000.

The county has worked with several partners to process applications, including Catholic Social Services, Goodwill Easter Seals, Homefull, the Salvation Army and the city of Kettering.