Deadline nears for rental assistance program

The application deadline is the end of the month for a rental assistance program that has helped more than 3,000 households and provided nearly $23 million in aid since last April.
Montgomery County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking applications after March 31.
“This relief program has helped many families in Montgomery County deal with financial stress from the pandemic,” said Tawana Jones, manager of community development for Montgomery County, in a release. “Thank you to our partners who have worked so hard to process these applications and make sure families received the funding needed to remain in their homes.”
To be eligible for rental assistance through this program, one or more individuals in the household must:
- Have qualified for unemployment benefits or attest by writing that they have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic
- Be at risk of becoming homeless (past due rent, eviction notice, or unsafe or unhealthy living conditions)
- Have a household income below 50% of area median income ($37,850 for a household of four)
If eligible, households can receive up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent costs. The funding cannot cover any months in which assistance was received through other programs.
To apply, call United Way’s HelpLink at 211 or 937-225-3000.
The county has worked with several partners to process applications, including Catholic Social Services, Goodwill Easter Seals, Homefull, the Salvation Army and the city of Kettering.
