Debris from toxic Richmond fire lands in Preble County, cancels weekend car show

“That’s why they are taking all precautions and doing what they can to ensure people’s safety,” Cottingim said.

Residential cleanup should begin next week for those who found debris in their yards. Cottingim said there is a short list of people who have requested cleanup and submitted a consent form.

Anyone who spots debris should not touch it or move over it, she said.

The 11th annual National Trail Alumni Car Show originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed because of the debris situation, said Ken Rodefer, one of the event organizers.

“Rather than wait and not know, we decided we’d postpone it to a later date,” he said.

The new date is July 8. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon and awards start at 3 p.m. Rain date is July 9. The event will feature food trucks and a DJ, and proceeds go to National Trail scholarships.

The goal is to have 200 cars participate this year in the show that typically draws anywhere from 80 to 180 cars and 300 to 600 people depending on weather, Rodefer said.