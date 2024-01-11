Democratic challenger drops out of Ohio House race, clears path for incumbent

The Montgomery County Board of Elections confirmed that Democrat R. Avery Neal, of Centerville, withdrew from the race against Young on Tuesday morning.

Both Neal’s and Young’s candidate petitions for the 37th Ohio House district were certified by the election board in December.

The deadline to file candidate petitions to run as a partisan candidate was Dec. 20, and the write-in candidate deadline was Monday.

The newspaper reached out to both the Montgomery County Democratic Party and Young for comment. The filing deadline for independent candidate petitions is March 18.

Before he was elected as state representative, Young previously served on the Wright State University board of trustees and was a founding board member of Dayton School & Business Technology.

The 37th House District will represent southern Montgomery County suburbs such as Centerville, Moraine and West Carrollton.