Demolition begins for 102-unit apartment building in Webster Station

Windsor plans to convert existing vacant land and multiple blighted commercial structures along Webster and East Second streets into a five-story building, says a Board of Zoning Appeals report.

The new apartment building will have a large ground floor retail space at the northeast corner of the intersection of those streets.

This project will redevelop basically an entire blight block in the neighborhood, Vincent said. In addition to the tearing down the Midwest Tool building, Windsor plans to knock down several warehouses and industrial properties, including the Muth Brothers Inc. building.

Apartments on the upper floors will have balconies, while units on the ground floor will have patios, Vincent said.

“They are providing some great interaction with the street, making sure that the building is not closed off to the community,” she said.

The property is a short walk from some office buildings and housing developments in Webster Station and the Water Street District including the Brownstones at 2nd, the Centerfield Flats, Delco Lofts, the Cannery Lofts and the Sutton.