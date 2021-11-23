dayton-daily-news logo
X

Deputies, community members pay respects to late Sheriff Gene Fischer

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
20 minutes ago

More than two dozen Greene County Sheriff’s deputies saluted Tuesday afternoon as the hearse carrying the casket of the late Sheriff Gene Fischer went by.

Community members also lined the street as the hearse was escorted by a cruiser and two deputies on motorcycles from the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn to Xenia Nazarene Church.

The visitation for Fischer is 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, 1204 W. Second St. in Xenia.

The funeral for Fischer, a lifelong Greene County resident who served as sheriff since 2003, is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the James T. Jeremiah Chapel of the Dixon Ministry Center at Cedarville University.

ExplorePHOTOS: Remembering Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greene County Youth Activity Fund, Michael’s House, Fisher House or a charity of the donor’s choice.

In Other News
1
Ohio records more than 500 COVID hospitalizations for first time in...
2
Foodbank, Levin Foundations helps hundreds with Thanksgiving meal
3
Two killed in I-75 north crash near state Route 725
4
Ohio attorney general tries to block vaccine rules for health care...
5
Beavercreek considering income tax on ballot again

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top