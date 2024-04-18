BreakingNews
New owner expected to close on Tanks bar by end of May

Deputies investigating after thefts reported at Greene County airport

Local News
By
22 minutes ago
X

Thefts from multiple airplanes at the Greene County Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport this week are being investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

“There was no vandalism,” said Capt. Kell Moore. “There was some damage to a couple of the planes consistent with forced entry in order to effect the thefts.”

All the planes involved belonged to the same owner.

“The victim is still in the process of determining what exactly is missing, however it appears GPS units were taken,” Moore added.

The suspect has not been identified, but investigators believe they were captured on surveillance.

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion to host ex-Beatle’s band in summer...
2
Xenia donut shop now offering specialty coffee
3
County officials warn of property scam targeting immigrants
4
To gain efficiency and spark growth, Killer Brownie got in the...
5
Biden nominates Dayton native for first star

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top