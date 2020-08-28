Standoff underway at Pat & Martha’s Tavern in Clark County

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded Pat & Martha’s Tavern Thursday night in Medway.
Crews also closed Lake Road during a standoff involving the bar at 2928 Lake Road.
Deputies were using loudspeakers to order a man to come out with his hands up, and family members also were trying to talk him into surrendering.
The sheriff’s office would not say why deputies were dispatched to the bar.
However, a man in handcuffs earlier in the day escaped from a Clark County Sheriff’s cruiser outside a Dollar General store, 1215 S. Dayton Lakeview Road, WHIO-TV reported.
The man fled custody around 4:10 p.m. and was last seen running south from the store, the station reported.
The store and tavern are 2.8 miles apart, according to Google maps, but the two incidents are not confirmed to be connected.