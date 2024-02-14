Described as a Dayton trailblazer, Marva Cosby dies at 74

Marva Cosby, 74, a Dayton trailblazer and avid volunteer, died on Feb. 9.

The former Kodak employee and founder of Cosby Consulting Group was also an avid volunteer, serving on the board of trustees for Sinclair Community College, The Dayton Foundation, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, Premier Health and more.

The Dayton Foundation praised Cosby’s work in an email Thursday afternoon, noting she served on the board beginning in 2015 and served as chair of the board from 2020 to 2022.

“We were so blessed to have had her in our lives and are deeply grateful for her outstanding leadership, guidance, wisdom and friendship,” The Dayton Foundation said. “She will be greatly missed by the Board and staff of The Dayton Foundation and her community. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

She was an avid golfer and served in leadership positions for the Madden Women’s Association, Fairway Golf Club and LPGA Amateurs Dayton (OH) Chapter, according to her obituary.

She was also a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The Dayton Foundation additionally noted that she was recognized by the YWCA Dayton as a 2015 Women of Influence honoree and by the Dayton Daily News as a 2012 Ten Top Women honoree.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road, Door 3. The Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega service and Memorial Service for Links of the Links will be at 9 a.m. with family services from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral is at 11 a.m. with a private internment.

